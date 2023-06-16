Destructive blaze at home in The Villages reignites interest in lightning protection systems

A destructive blaze at a home in The Villages has reignited interest in home lightning protection systems.

It is believed it was a lightning strike that ignited a blaze Thursday night at 5775 Henry Loop in Linden Isle, south of State Road 44. A neighbor reported seeing flames shooting 30 feet into the air during a dangerous lightning storm. The owners were not home and no one was injured.

In 2021, four homes in The Villages had documented lightning strikes. They were in the Village of Monarch Grove, the Village of LaBelle North, the Village of Gilchrist and at a $1 million home in the Village of Bridgeport at Laurel Valley.

Lightning protection systems have been the subject of numerous studies over the decades including rocket-to-wire triggered lightning research at the University of Florida.

The Villages has installed lightning protection systems on every pumping station, all sewage treatment plants, fire department headquarters including the adjacent emergency operations center, and nearly every building at Lake Sumter Landing. Hospitals and educational facilities are required to be protected by the building code. Most large churches and hotels in the area are also protected as is The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and the Savannah Center among many others.

Experts advise homeowners to engage in careful research before investing in a lighting protection system, which can be expensive. They also warn that immediately after an event like the Thursday night fire at Linden Isle, “gypsies” will arrive and start selling inferior lighting protection systems that offer little value.

