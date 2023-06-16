Elderly golf cart driver apparently at fault in collision with car in The Villages

An elderly golf cart driver appears to have been at fault in a collision with a car in The Villages.

The release of an accident report this week by the Florida Highway Patrol is shedding new light on the crash which occurred June 6 in the Village of Alhambra.

An 85-year-old Alhambra man had been driving the 2021 Yamaha golf cart at 3:55 p.m. that day east on Privada Drive approaching the intersection with Botello Avenue when he pulled into the direct path of a red 2017 Chevrolet Spark driven by a 52-year-old Village of Alhambra man, who had been headed north on Botello Avenue. The Chevy hit the golf cart and it overturned.

The Villager driving the golf cart was taken by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The report noted he had failed to yield the right of way.

The driver of the Chevy was not injured.