To the Editor:

I’m tired of all the bitterness in this country. I don’t care if you’re back, white or purple. I don’t care about your religious affiliations. I don’t care about your sexual orientation. I don’t care about your political position. I’ll respect your views … just don’t try to force me to accept them. It’s pure and simple … if you’re kind to me, I’ll be kind to you. That’s what I care about. How about you?

Rick Cunningham

Village of Sabal Chase