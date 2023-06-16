71.7 F
Friday, June 16, 2023
By Staff Report
Martin Hornstein
Martin Hornstein, 90, beloved husband of Vivian Weber for 36 years, passed away on June 10th, 2023 at Lady Lake Specialty Care. He had been ill off and on for several years, but most recently since March.

Born to the late Charles and Rose (Berlin) Hornstein on August 15th, 1932. Marty grew up in Brooklyn, New York. Martin served 2 years in Japan, as a Corporal, in the Army during the Korean conflict.

He and Vivian lived in Jackson Heights, NY, for most of their married life. They also shared a home in the Poconos, Pennsylvania. In 2018, they relocated to The Villages, Florida.

Marty derived great pleasure from his family and friends. He liked nothing more than sitting on the lanai and watching his neighbors play golf, or watching baseball, football, and classic films on TV, especially with his sons and granddaughters. His poems and odes were legendary among his friends; anyone who received an original “Hornstein certificate” was indeed delighted.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Norman Honstein, and a son, Richard (Glenna) Hornstein. In addition to his wife Vivian, he us survived by his son Michael Hornstein; granddaughters Dani Hornstein, Carina Odette, and Stacie (Kevin) Nunnally; his great-grand children Marissa Odette and Corbin Nunnally; and his nephews Paul Hornstein and Robert Hornstein.

A wake/funeral service, a tribute to a life well-lived, will be held on Friday, June 16th, 2023 at BALDWIN BROTHERS Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs, 1008 Bichara Boulevard, The Villages, FL 32159 from 10am-12pm, followed by his interment at The Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at 1:30pm.

