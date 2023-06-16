85.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 16, 2023
type here...

Old remedy sought for sloughing at islands supporting Morse Boulevard bridge

By Meta Minton

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has opted to return to an old strategy to remedy sloughing at the islands supporting the Morse Boulevard bridge at Lake Sumter.

For several years, PWAC has discussed, debated, argued and changed course about what do about the problem at the embankments under the bridge. One of the options considered early in the discussion was riprap, a range of rocky material placed along the shoreline to provide stabilization. At one point, PWAC considered importing lime rock from the Village of Fenney, which was under construction at the time.

In 2019, PWAC took a fresh look at the project and agreed to spend $130,000 on a professional study looking at a Geoweb reinforced slope. However, that work required waiting for the water level to go down, something that simply hasn’t happened.

Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown reminded PWAC members that “a large portion of the bank slid off” about eight years ago.

“It’s not going to get better on it’s own. Let’s get if fixed,” said PWAC member Peter Moeller, who questioned whether PWAC has taken too long to move forward on the project.

The good news is that PWAC has socked away more than $1 million dollars for the work.

PWAC, which includes representation from Community Development Districts 5 through 13, agreed to move ahead and seek bids for the riprap remedy.

Potentially, a year from now the work could be done and it would be ready for the next hurricane season, Brown indicated.

“It’s a multi-month project. It is not an easy area to work in. It would be inconvenient to traffic,” Brown added.

Headlines

Destructive blaze at home in The Villages reignites interest in lightning protection systems

News
A destructive blaze at a home in The Villages has reignited interest in home lightning protection systems.
Read more

Villager driving on learner’s permit arrested at Southern Trace Plaza

Crime
A resident of The Villages who was driving on a learner’s permit was arrested at Southern Trace Plaza.
Read more

Congressman Webster joins in legislative effort to protect parents’ rights

News
Congressman Daniel Webster has joined in a legislative effort to protect parents’ rights.
Read more

Sumter County issues warning about parvovirus in neighboring counties

News
Sumter County issues warning about parvovirus in neighboring counties
Read more

More Headlines

Captiva Recreation Center bocce courts will be closed for maintenance

News
The Captiva Recreation Center bocce courts will be closed for maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more

Laurel Manor banquet room scheduled for painting and wallpapering

News
The Laurel Manor Recreation Center Adam’s Room (Banquet Room) will be closed for painting and wallpapering.
Read more

Apparent lightning strike destroys home in The Villages

News
An apparent lightning strike has destroyed a home in The Villages.
Read more

Elderly golf cart driver apparently at fault in collision with car in The Villages

News
An elderly golf cart driver appears to have been at fault in a collision with a car in The Villages.
Read more

Villager’s tree-trimming arrest appears to be tied to deed compliance case

Crime
A Villager’s tree-trimming arrest last week appears to be tied to her neighbor’s deed compliance case.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeObituariesLetters to the EditorBreaking NewsPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballHealthBusinessGolf