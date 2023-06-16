Richard Page Abrams, 83, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 8th, 2023 following a 6 month battle with cancer.

Richard was born on September 6th, 1939 to parents Melvin and Dorothy (Brown) Abrams, and grew up in Mt. Vernon and Harrison, NY. Richard graduated from Iona Preparatory High School in New Rochelle and attended one year of college at University of Miami.

At age 21 Richard enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves where he proudly spent 6 years. During his stay he specialized in heavy weapons and trained in land, ship and beach landings. Following an honorable discharge in 1967, Richard began work in the family meat packing business and remained in the industry for 35 years.

During the 1970s Richard was a member of the New York Athletic Club.

In 1970 Richard met Mary (Antonicelli) Abrams at a dance in Scarsdale, NY. They married in 1971 and went on to have two children, Kevin and Jennifer.

In 2003 Richard and Mary moved to Florida to enjoy their retirement years. You could often find him outside doing what he loved, playing tennis or golf. Richard also enjoyed reading a good book, spending time by the ocean, tending to his plants and rooting for his favorite teams, the NY Yankees and NY Giants.

Richard was predeceased by his sister Jane and brother Tom. He is survived by his wife Mary, children Kevin Abrams and Jennifer (Ryan) Zaveruha, grandchildren Liam and Zoe Zaveruha, and triplet brothers and sister, James Abrams, John Abrams and Betty Palm.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mark The Evangelist church in Summerfield on Thursday, July 13th at 10:00, followed by a celebration of life from 1:00-3:00 at Del Webb Spruce Creek Community Center ballroom. In remembrance, the family is accepting donations to Ted and Diane Brandley House Hospice in Summerfield, FL.