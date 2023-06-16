Robert Owen Clarke, 93, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 in The Villages, FL.

He was born March 14, 1930 in Chicago, IL and was formerly of Lincolnshire and Gurnee, retiring to The Villages in Florida in 1997. He was a US Navy veteran, serving on the USS Intrepid ship and was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Libertyville, IL and of St. Timothy Parish in FL. Bob was a longtime business owner of different businesses, including wedding photography, “McClean’s” car wash and “Black Label” limousine service. He enjoyed golfing, tennis and most of all socializing at the square at The Villages and will be remembered as a people person who loved all and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his 3 children, Lisa (Timothy) Powell, Roberta (Kenneth) Jenero & Deanna (Russell) Leach; 8 grandchildren, Brittany (Patrick) Schultz, Ashley Powell, Jeremy Powell, Danielle (Jamie) Friel, Gina (Benjamin) Johnson; Nathen Leach and Jacob Leach and 8 great grandchildren, Nora, Eloise & Theodore Schultz, Jaylah Glover, Blakely & Dominic Friel and Gemma & Luca Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nora Clarke in 2009 and by his siblings, Donald Clarke & Joanne Ward.

A public visitation will be held on Friday June 16th from 4:00-6:00pm with a reception to follow at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane The Villages FL 32162. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday June 17th at 8:30am at St Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Pl, Lady Lake, FL 32159.