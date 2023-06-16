Sumter County issues warning about parvovirus in neighboring counties

In recent weeks, neighboring county animal shelters have had to alter operations due to viruses that affect dogs and cats. To date, no virus has been detected at Sumter County Animal Services. However, nearby Lake County and Hernando County Animal Services have encountered issues.

The canine parvovirus affects dogs’ gastrointestinal tracts and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with contaminated feces (stool), environment or people. The virus also can contaminate kennel surfaces, food and water bowls, collars and leashes, and the hands and clothing of people who handle infected dogs. Some of the signs of parvovirus include lethargy; loss of appetite; abdominal pain and bloating; fever or low body temperature (hypothermia); vomiting; and severe, often bloody, diarrhea. Feline parvovirus signs can vary and may be similar to other illnesses such as salmonella or campylobacter infection, pancreatitis, feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) infection, or feline leukemia virus (FeLV) infection.

“Parvovirus is an incredibly deadly disease that, without treatment, kills up to 90 percent of infected dogs. Treatment is costly and does not guarantee survival,” said Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, Sumter County Animal Services Veterinarian. “Shelters that are already full and that are unable to isolate and pay for the costly treatment often have to make the incredibly difficult decision to euthanize the sick animal instead of risking spread to the rest of the animals at the shelter. This is a preventable disease. Please vaccinate your animals!”

For dogs, most vets administer is as part of a combination injection called DA2PP or DHPP. This immunizes dogs against canine distemper, adenovirus type-2 (hepatitis), parainfluenza and parvovirus. There also is a vaccine for the feline parvovirus. Please ensure that your animals are fully vaccinated to help prevent the spread of viruses within our community.