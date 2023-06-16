The Villages is a lot tamer than letter writer would have you believe

To the Editor:

This letter is in response to the comments from Sue Black, “Villagers behaving like animals loose from the zoo.” I have lived in The Villages for 17 years. The picture you paint of the average Villager is very much off base. Most Villages are very good people, good neighbors, giving and kind, and sociably responsible. They are charitable and supportive not only within The Villages, but also to the greater community. One only needs to look in The Villages Daily Sun to see examples of this every day. Stereotyping every person in this community based on a drunk, barefoot and high woman in a store is unfair, and inappropriate. How did you know she was even from The Villages? The Villages is not a perfect community with perfect people, but the vast majority of people are just like you and I, and should not be prejudged based on a chance encounter with someone who is not reflective of our community. I suggest that you look at the many charitable organizations and activities in The Villages, such as food drives, churches, soup kitchens, Homes for Humanities, etc. and get involved in one. I know your opinion will change.

Gene Vogel

Village of Winifred