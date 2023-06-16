88.3 F
The Villages
Friday, June 16, 2023
Travel plans could be ruined by bureaucratic passport delays

By Villages-News Editorial

As summer begins and families across the nation are finalizing their travel plans, there have been countless reports from Americans about the massive backlogs in processing passport applications.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is among a group of lawmakers who have said this backlog and the unresponsiveness to many passport inquiries is unacceptable. 

“Since January 2023, our offices have observed a massive increase in passport related inquiries from our constituents. We understand that the Department of State is experiencing an unprecedented number of passport applications and renewals, but the strategies put in place to address this unprecedented demand appear to need additional attention,” Scott and other lawmakers said in a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. 

These backlogs have resulted in many American families being forced to cancel their travel plans because of increased wait times, a lack of available in-person appointments and an inability to communicate with passport agencies. Furthermore, the delays many Americans are experiencing in receiving their passport could potentially be detrimental to their livelihoods.

Families across the nation are dependent on a quick and efficient solution to the many issues and delays the Passport Agencies are experiencing. We appreciate the efforts by Scott and other senators to try and put pressure on bureaucrats to fix the problem.

