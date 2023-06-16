85.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 16, 2023
type here...

Villager driving on learner’s permit arrested at Southern Trace Plaza

By Staff Report
Michael Angelo Valentino
Michael Angelo Valentino

A resident of The Villages who was driving on a learner’s permit was arrested at Southern Trace Plaza.

Michael Angelo Valentino, 37, who lives in a rented patio villa in the Ivystone Villas in the Village of Woodbury, at 9:35 a.m. Thursday was driving a silver Mitsubishi Raider pickup with a Georgia license plate on County Road 466 at Preston Drive when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed that Valentino was not wearing a seatbelt. A traffic stop was initiated at a Circle K at Southern Trace Plaza.

He was driving on a learner’s permit, according to the arrest report, but did not have a person 21 years of age with a valid driver’s license in the vehicle with him. A K-9 unit was called to the scene and the dog alerted on the truck, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search of the truck turned up a small digital scale which tested positive for the presence of marijuana.

Valentino was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I’m tired of all the bitterness

A Village of Sabal Chase resident is tired of all the bitterness. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages is a lot tamer than letter writer would have you believe

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred responds to a letter writrer who alleged that “Villagers behaving like animals loose from the zoo.”

Who has the best greens in The Villages?

A Village of La Reynalda resident, in Letter to the Editor, reveals the results of a recent survey on golf course maintenance.

Response to ‘Outsider’s view of The Villages’

A Village of DeLuna resident responds to the Letter to the Editor, “Outsider’s view of The Villages.”

Villagers are not all drunks

A Village of Monarch Grove resident answers a previous letter writer and contends not all Villagers are drunks.

Photos