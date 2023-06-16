Villager driving on learner’s permit arrested at Southern Trace Plaza

A resident of The Villages who was driving on a learner’s permit was arrested at Southern Trace Plaza.

Michael Angelo Valentino, 37, who lives in a rented patio villa in the Ivystone Villas in the Village of Woodbury, at 9:35 a.m. Thursday was driving a silver Mitsubishi Raider pickup with a Georgia license plate on County Road 466 at Preston Drive when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed that Valentino was not wearing a seatbelt. A traffic stop was initiated at a Circle K at Southern Trace Plaza.

He was driving on a learner’s permit, according to the arrest report, but did not have a person 21 years of age with a valid driver’s license in the vehicle with him. A K-9 unit was called to the scene and the dog alerted on the truck, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search of the truck turned up a small digital scale which tested positive for the presence of marijuana.

Valentino was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.