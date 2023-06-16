86.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 16, 2023
type here...

Who has the best greens in The Villages?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The survey results are in. Villages Golf Maintenance Survey is a Google Form and hosted by Google. Nine hundred responses were recorded prior to a recent change in the questions. The survey results were cleared out to make room for new and additional questions. I changed the focus from “tell me what is wrong” to “tell me what is right”. The old survey focused on only Tee Boxes, Bunkers and Greens. A new section was added for a group called Fairways, Collars and Rough. The survey can be located at “https://forms.gle/r1KiDohrECcowcRS6“. The survey covers 41 executive, 13 championship and 3 pitch & putt golf courses. After submitting your results you will have an option to review all of the results to date. Results can also be found on my Google Blog which will be posted from time to time. The location of my Google Blog is “executivegolfmaintenance.blogspot.com“. So who has the best greens in the Villages? This answer comes from the question “How would you rank the overall quality of the Greens? Select one.” You then select from a scale of 1 to 10 where 1 is “Poor Quality” and 10 is “Looks Great”. Nancy Lopez scored 7.7 out of 10 to take the top prize.

Tom Novak
Village of La Reynalda

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I’m tired of all the bitterness

A Village of Sabal Chase resident is tired of all the bitterness. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages is a lot tamer than letter writer would have you believe

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred responds to a letter writrer who alleged that “Villagers behaving like animals loose from the zoo.”

Response to ‘Outsider’s view of The Villages’

A Village of DeLuna resident responds to the Letter to the Editor, “Outsider’s view of The Villages.”

Villagers are not all drunks

A Village of Monarch Grove resident answers a previous letter writer and contends not all Villagers are drunks.

Let’s remember the origin of the little white cross movement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident offers a refresher on the origin of the little white cross movement.

Photos