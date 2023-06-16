To the Editor:

The survey results are in. Villages Golf Maintenance Survey is a Google Form and hosted by Google. Nine hundred responses were recorded prior to a recent change in the questions. The survey results were cleared out to make room for new and additional questions. I changed the focus from “tell me what is wrong” to “tell me what is right”. The old survey focused on only Tee Boxes, Bunkers and Greens. A new section was added for a group called Fairways, Collars and Rough. The survey can be located at “https://forms.gle/r1KiDohrECcowcRS6“. The survey covers 41 executive, 13 championship and 3 pitch & putt golf courses. After submitting your results you will have an option to review all of the results to date. Results can also be found on my Google Blog which will be posted from time to time. The location of my Google Blog is “executivegolfmaintenance.blogspot.com“. So who has the best greens in the Villages? This answer comes from the question “How would you rank the overall quality of the Greens? Select one.” You then select from a scale of 1 to 10 where 1 is “Poor Quality” and 10 is “Looks Great”. Nancy Lopez scored 7.7 out of 10 to take the top prize.

Tom Novak

Village of La Reynalda