Woman classified as habitual offender arrested after spotted without seatbelt

A woman classified as an habitual offender was arrested after she spotted was driving without a seatbelt.

Pamela Ann Burpee, 27, of Summerfield, was driving a blue SUV shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 441 and County Road 42 when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy noticed she was not wearing a seatbelt and initiated a traffic stop. The deputy activated his lights and sirens and Burpee continued driving for “several blocks” before eventually pulling over.

During the traffic stop, Burpee admitted her license has been suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine. A check revealed her license had been suspended for five years in 2019. She was also convicted of driving while license suspended in 2020.

She was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,000 bond.