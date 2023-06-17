Barry Sterling Smith, age 77, unexpectedly succumbed to a brief illness on May 26, 2023 and left his earthly home in Bonita of The Villages, Florida, where he has resided since 2018.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina on March 30, 1946, he was the son of the late Jesse Hubert Smith and Mary Elizabeth Randall Smith. Preceded in death in by brothers, Mitchell Smith, T.A. (Thomas)Smith, Kyle Smith and H.L.(Hyzier)Smith. Barry is survived by his sister, Donnie Tankersley of River Falls, S.C..In addition to his sister, he is survived by 11 nieces, 3 nephews and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.

He was predeceased by nephew, Dr. Gary Smith of Iowa and niece, Dr. Deborah Scaperoth of Knoxville Tennessee.

Barry attended Greenville High School in Greenville, South Carolina and graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver (MSU) in Colorado with a Bachelor of Science/Management degree.

Barry resided in Denver, Colorado until retiring to travel thorough out Costa Rica and South America in 2006. He returned to the United States and lived in various cities and states. Ultimately, Barry loved Florida and moved to The Villages in 2018.

A Vietnam War Veteran, Barry was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal by the Department of Defense for his exemplary performance of duty and meritorious service while serving as Medical Spec.

Prior to retirement in 2006, Barry served as a Department Administrator at the University of Colorado Health School of Medicine (UCHSC) in metro Denver, Colorado.

During his travels, he made many lifelong friends. He enjoyed neighborhood activities and especially golfing with friends at The Villages in Florida. He loved watching numerous recreational activities, visiting National and State Parks, religious venues, and the beach.

Funeral Services have been entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Funeral Society, 1008 Bichara Boulevard, The Villages, Florida and burial placement will be at a National Veteran Cemetary per his wishes.

Memorials maybe made to Pelham Road Baptist Church at PO Box 27063, Greenville, S.C. 29616 or Veterans society of your choosing.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and place to be determined.