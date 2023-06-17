89.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Community Watch should scout out deed compliance violations

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

When will people on our boards realize that anonymous complaints are not only a possible danger to the trolls reporting, should they be caught in the act, but it is entirely random like a neighbor two doors down getting by with it! Give it to Community Watch or hire some more minimum wage people to knock on the door and tell the owners that they are out of compliance. This is the respectable way to do it! Or maybe if these board members are so gung ho on catching the white cross people, they could drive their cars around once a week as part of their job!
They are happy to have community members narc on one another!
I seriously don’t believe that any other community in the U.S. does such a nasty thing!

Jim Marescalco
Village of Amelia

 

