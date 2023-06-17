82.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Inspector finds food at unhealthy temperatures at country club in The Villages

By Staff Report

An inspector found food at unhealthy temperatures this week at a country club in The Villages.

The inspection Monday at Palmer Legends Country Club turned up numerous violations, including high-priority violations involving salmon, raw chicken, shrimp, raw fish, lobster, scallops, raw veal and raw pork stored at temperatures warmer than the required 41 degrees, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The manager told the inspector a refrigeration company would be called to repair the cooler. There was also standing water in the bottom of the walk-in cooler.

In addition the inspector found an accumulation of a black/green mold-like substance on the interior of the ice machine, which was soiled. An employee had personal food at a server station and the food was located over open milk and half-and-half containers for the country club’s diners. There was also an employee beverage on a food preparation table. The manager discarded the beverage.

The inspector also found that the country club has not written procedure for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event.

The violations were serious enough to require a followup inspection. The inspector returned on Tuesday and verified that all of the violations found the previous day had been remedied.

