Inspector finds food at unhealthy temperatures at country club in The Villages

An inspector found food at unhealthy temperatures this week at a country club in The Villages.

The inspection Monday at Palmer Legends Country Club turned up numerous violations, including high-priority violations involving salmon, raw chicken, shrimp, raw fish, lobster, scallops, raw veal and raw pork stored at temperatures warmer than the required 41 degrees, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The manager told the inspector a refrigeration company would be called to repair the cooler. There was also standing water in the bottom of the walk-in cooler.

In addition the inspector found an accumulation of a black/green mold-like substance on the interior of the ice machine, which was soiled. An employee had personal food at a server station and the food was located over open milk and half-and-half containers for the country club’s diners. There was also an employee beverage on a food preparation table. The manager discarded the beverage.

The inspector also found that the country club has not written procedure for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event.

The violations were serious enough to require a followup inspection. The inspector returned on Tuesday and verified that all of the violations found the previous day had been remedied.