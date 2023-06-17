It is with great sadness that the family of Judith Ann Scheatzle (Rieck) announce her passing.

She left us 6/12/23 @ 3:30 AM at the Villages Fl. Hospice Center.

Judy was welcomed into this world on 4/18/41 in Wayne County MI, by her parents Alvin and Hazel Rieck. She was proceeded in death by her parents and her brother Alvin (Gail). She is survived by her loving husband Steve of 18 years. She is also survived by brothers Daryl (Sherry), Dennis (Karen) & Dwayne (Sharon) .

She worked as an executive secretary for 20 years and retired to The Villages in 2005, where she enjoyed golf, great friends, social activities at the squares and shopping.

She was a devoted Mother to Bill Tolbert III (Dee), Brian Tolbert, Brett Tolbert (Melissa) and Brad Tolbert (Samantha). A caring Grandmother to Tina (Chuck), Bill IV (Jenna), Jessica, Jeffrey, Alexandra, Jake & Logan. A cherished Great Grandmother to Lily, Billy V, Aiden, Kylie and Allicia.

Celebration of life, time and date to be advised at a later time.