Man tied to deadly beating at square wrapping up unrelated jail sentence

A man tied to an infamous beating death at a town square in The Villages is wrapping up a jail sentence in an unrelated case.

Nicholas Metcalfe, 25, of Ocala, earlier this month was sentenced to one month and nine days in the Marion County Jail for violating his probation in a 2020 arrest for driving under the influence. He violated his probation by failing to submit to random drug/alcohol screenings on Jan. 28, Feb. 2 and Feb. 3.

Metcalfe had been sentenced to six months probation in the 2016 death of 26-year-old Austin Stevens, who worked at McCall’s Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square, the scene of the fatal encounter. Metcalfe ended up pleading no contest to a charge of battery which had been reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.

In 2020, Metcalfe was arrested in Marion County after he was spotted throwing firecrackers from a Dodge Ram truck. Metcalfe, who claimed he’d consumed two beers, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was placed on probation.

After the 2016 altercation at town square, Stevens was initially taken to The Villages Regional Hospital, but was soon transferred to Ocala Regional Medical Center where he died of injuries suffered to the head. Metcalfe was the only person punished in the case.