Saturday, June 17, 2023
Out-of-staters coming to Florida to work in law enforcement

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

This week, I continued our Thin Line Tribute: Sunshine Salute Series in Pinellas County to show appreciation for law enforcement officers who moved to be Florida heroes. 

Since last July, Florida’s law enforcement ranks grew by more than 2,000, with 595 being new out-of-state recruits. Pinellas County received the most new recruits—with nearly 50 officers moving from out of state.

These officers left states like California, New York, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, where leaders decriminalized felonies and enacted policies that let career criminals back on the streets right after being arrested. We are fighting to ensure this doesn’t happen in our state. 

Here in Florida, we back our law enforcement officers, and give them the support and tools needed to stop crime. Since Gov. DeSantis enacted the Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program last July, hundreds of officers from around the country have chosen to come serve in the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation.

As the wife of a law enforcement officer, I know the heavy toll service takes on these brave men and women in uniform face daily. They risk their lives to protect their communities and our Sunshine Salute Series is one way to honor those who decided to move to our state and selflessly serve.

By supporting those who wear the badge, we are building a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.

