Parolee who dove out of window in standoff transferred from hospital to jail

A parolee involved in a standoff with law enforcement one week ago at the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood has been transferred from the hospital to the jail.

Corey Michael Payton, 44, who has an extensive criminal history in Lake County and served time in prison, was booked Friday afternoon at the Sumter County Detention Center.

In the early morning hours of June 11 he crashed his car into one of the condominium buildings. Members of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiations Team established verbal contact with Payton through a second floor window that he had broken out. After several hours of negotiating with Payton to surrender peacefully, he dove out of the window to the ground. The Villages Public Safety Department was staged at the scene and EMS personnel were able to quickly initiate life-saving measures which ultimately resulted in Payton being flown to a regional trauma center by helicopter.

Inside of one of the burglarized apartments, deputies found the ankle monitor assigned to Payton as he is on parole for burglary and on supervised release. The monitor had been cut off and left inside. A check of Payton’s parole status revealed that he had previously violated his parole and was wanted on an arrest warrant. Payton’s criminal history is extensive with a total of 139 prior felony charges with 30 total felony convictions.