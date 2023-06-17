Sex offender from Pennsylvania checks into Waterfront Inn

A Pennsylvania sex offender has checked into the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages.

Robert Mitchell, 79, is currently a guest at the hotel, according to sex offender registration information from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He has registered it as a temporary address.

Mitchell has lived since 2016 in Mulberry, Fla. in Polk County.

He was convicted in 2008 of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse in Montgomery, Pa.

He previously stayed at the Waterfront Inn in 2019.