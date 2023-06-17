89.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office crime analyst graduates from FDLE academy

By Staff Report
A Sumter County Sheriff’s Office crime analyst has graduated from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Academy.

Frances Buxton was among the graduates of the six-week academy who were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes and presentations.

“They developed the skills necessary to complete individual and group research projects. The students took a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work and successful graduates are recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts,” FDLE said in a news release.

The goal of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy is to provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement.

Buxton was previously with the Wildwood Police Department and served as a dispatcher for the sheriff’s office from 2004 to 2011.

