Saturday, June 17, 2023
Think twice about limiting time for RVs

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Before changing the time limit RVs may be parked on the street, I would ask what the problem is you are trying to solve?
Do RV owners abuse the rule? If so, I think you should look at enforcement of the rule rather than changing it. If abuse is the problem, it will still be a problem after reducing the length of time an RV can be on the street.
On the other hand, if the board is reacting to anonymous complaints, then we are playing that same old game of reacting to people who have nothing better to do than complain.
I would ask the board to be sure they identify clearly what the problem is before considering solutions.

Ron Klock
Village of Charlotte

 

Photos