Vicki Jean Blandzinski, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and cherished member of the community, passed away on June 11, 2023, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida with her sister Sherri by her side. She was born on January 2, 1947, in Bucyrus, Ohio, to the late John Ray Clayton and Arlene Mae (Keplinger) Clayton.

Vicki possessed a genuine love for meeting new people and engaging in meaningful conversations, which led her to pursue a career in the restaurant business. Alongside her beloved husband Roger Blandzinski, she owned and operated Rokies Oyster Bar in Lima, Ohio. Together, they created a welcoming space where friendships were formed, laughter was shared, and cherished memories were made. Vicki’s ability to connect with people from all walks of life left a lasting impact.

Her life was brimming with meaningful contributions and treasured moments. Beyond her professional pursuits, Vicki embraced her roles as a devoted homemaker, friend, wife, mother, and grandmother. Gardening brought her immense joy, and her green thumb was evident in the vibrant colors and flourishing plants that surrounded her. Infusing every holiday with a festive spirit was Vicki’s specialty, and her loved ones eagerly anticipated her holiday gatherings, as they were filled with joy, warmth, and celebration.

Vicki also had a passion for bowling, spending many enjoyable hours with friends, displaying her competitive spirit, and forming lasting bonds within the bowling community. Additionally, she found great satisfaction in her small business, VJ’s Collectables, where she shared her passion for collecting and connected with fellow enthusiasts.

As a true animal lover, Vicki held a special place in her heart for her beloved Shih Tzus and rescue cats over the years. She adored them dearly.

Vicki’s deep love for Ohio State and the Cincinnati Bengals football teams made her a true sports enthusiast. She never missed a game, passionately cheering for her beloved teams, showcasing her loyalty and dedication.

Active in her community, Vicki held leadership positions and brought people together through her involvement. She served as President of the Pickleball Club and held the esteemed position of President of the Ohio Club, fostering unity and camaraderie among its members.

Vicki was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roger Blandzinski, her sons Todd (Clayton) Mills (Katie Mills) and Gregg Stout, and her brother John Clayton. She is survived by her siblings, Sherri (Clayton) Smith and Mike Clayton. Vicki’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of her children, Jennifer (Blandzinski) Sayre and Scott Blandzinski, daughter-in-law, Maria Stout, as well as her grandchildren: Sonequa Blandzinski, Brandon Blandzinski, Quentin Blandzinski, Kory Carter, Terra Sayre, Katarina (Mills) Bailey, Katelyn Mills, Clayton Stout, and Brooke Stout. Additionally, she leaves behind eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to your local animal shelter in honor of Vicki’s memory.

May Vicki’s soul find eternal peace, and may her family and friends find solace in the treasured memories they shared with her.