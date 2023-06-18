Couple in The Villages coping with impact of aphasia

June is Aphasia Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about the language disorder that affects millions of people worldwide.

Aphasia is a condition that impairs the ability to communicate, including speaking, understanding, reading, and writing. It can result from a stroke, a traumatic brain injury, or other neurological conditions.

Members of the Rotary Club of The Villages Evening had the opportunity to learn from Ralph and Nancy Bodenner of the Village of Rio Grande, about their journey to overcome the barriers aphasia presented after Ralph’s stroke one year ago.

“Listening to Ralph and Nancy was inspiring and I was impressed by how they shared their story together,” said Earl Wilkinson of the Village of Collier.

Nancy Bodenner said aphasia is more common than you might think.It is estimated that more than 2.5 million Americans live with aphasia, which means that “there is a good chance that you know someone who has this condition.”

There are different types of aphasia. Depending on the location and severity of the brain damage, aphasia can manifest in different ways. Some people may have difficulty speaking but can understand what others are saying, while others may have trouble understanding language but can communicate effectively through writing or gestures.

“I am here. I am still me,” Ralph said, while speaking slowly.

There is hope for people with aphasia. While there is no cure for aphasia, speech therapy and other forms of rehabilitation can help people with this condition regain some or all of their communication abilities. With the right support, people with aphasia can continue to lead fulfilling and meaningful lives.

Ralph retired from the U.S. Army after 23 years as a lieutenant colonel and has had much of his therapy through the Veterans Administration.

Initially, Ralph’s physical and speech therapy were done locally. However, as his speech therapy progressed he continued online with a speech therapist at Gainesville VA.

“This is how we learned of the PIRATE program offered by the VA in Pittsburgh, Pa.,” Nancy said. The VA Pittsburgh’s Program for Intensive Residential Aphasia Treatment and Education (PIRATE) provides treatment to veterans and active and former service members with aphasia. Ralph and Nancy were able to participate online from the comfort of their own home in The Villages, however the program is primarily offered onsite in Pittsburgh.

“The morning we started the four week/20 day intensive program I had a pirate T-shirt ready for him to wear. I wanted this make this part of the journey fun even though it would be challenging,” Nancy said.

Ralph told the Rotarians about suffering brain drain.

“It is a frustrating and isolating experience, but with the help of my speech therapist and Nancy, I’m making progress,” Ralph said.

When interacting with someone with aphasia, simplify your talking by using yes and no questions, use gestures, drawings, writing and allow the person more time to respond. The intensity of the program and involvement of another army veteran brought back Ralph’s humor and ability to start a conversation.

If you or someone you know is living with aphasia, there are resources available to help. Aphasia Access is a nonprofit organization that provides education, support, and advocacy for people with aphasia and their families. Visit their website at www.aphasiaaccess.org to learn more. Care Partners can find resources and support information at www.aphasiarecoveryconnection.org Veterans wanting to learn more about PIRATE go to https://veteranshealthfoundation.org/pirate/.

Aphasia Awareness Month as an opportunity to raise awareness about this condition and to support those who are living with it. If your club or group would like to have a presentation contact: Nancy Bodenner at bodennern@yahoo.com

For more information about The Rotary Club of The Villages Evening go to www.rotarayvillagesevening.com.