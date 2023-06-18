90.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 18, 2023
DAR chapter honors local students with Good Citizen Award

By Staff Report

The DAR Good Citizen Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. This award recognizes and rewards high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. Their teachers and peers select these students because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

Corey Pinkard DAR Good Citizen Award, Wildwood Middle HS
Corey Pinkard was awarded the DAR Good Citizen Award at Wildwood Middle High School.
Caley Sosnowski
Caley Sosnowski of The Villages High School was honored with the DAR Good Citizen Award.

This year, Caley Sosnowski, The Villages High School and Corey Pinkard, Wildwood Middle High School, were presented with the DAR Good Citizen Award. These two graduating seniors each received the certificate of award, a pin and $300.

In addition, the John Bartram Chapter NSDAR awarded the Youth Citizenship Award to 4th, 5th and 8th grade students attending area schools. These awards also recognize the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism. The 2023 selected students are; Anna Miller, Fruitland Park Elementary, Geraldine Figueroa, Wildwood Elementary, Rylee Olson, Village Charter School, Lily Kosa, Wildwood Middle School, Joleen Thompson, Village Charter Middle School all received a monetary gift along with a certificate and a medal.

Educational Scholarships from the John Bartram Chapter of the NSDAR were awarded to Wildwood Middle High School students Raquel Rowland and Shakira Huff. Each will receive $1,500.00 for her post high school education. Rowland intends to pursue a degree in Biomedical Engineering with a focus on prosthetics and Huff will focus on exercise physiology and sports training at Hillsborough Community College. 

