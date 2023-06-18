79.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 19, 2023
type here...

Imprisoned Villager who hit bicyclists unhappy with prison accommodations

By Meta Minton

A Villager convicted in a 2020 hit-and-run crash seriously injuring two bicyclists is unhappy with her prison accommodations.

Marilyn Hamiltons booking photo with the Department of Corrections
Marilyn Hamilton’s booking photo with the Department of Corrections.

Marilyn Hamilton, 91, who is serving a five-year prison sentence at the Lowell Correctional Center in Marion County, recently filed a filed a motion seeking an early release from prison.

Within the motion, Hamilton expressed her unhappiness with her accommodations at the women’s minimum security prison.

Hamilton said she has been assigned to the Victor dormitory “which is a medical dorm that has a lot of medical patients.”

She has asked to be moved to the Incentivized Dorm, but she acknowledged “it will take a long time to get in.”

Hamilton began serving her sentence in January. She is scheduled for release in 2027.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, the incentivized program is “designed to encourage inmates throughout the prison system to cooperate with expectations relative to behavior, program participation, and self-betterment. Those who do, are eligible for reassignment to these facilities with advanced privileges. This includes more freedom of movement, improved menus, open seating in dining halls, more recreation time, game rooms and other privileges.”

Hamilton was behind the wheel of a white Mercedes on Oct. 30, 2020, when she struck Village of Dunedin residents Jessica Laube and Robert Hunter while they were pedaling on Morse Boulevard near Bonita Boulevard.

Laube, a fitness enthusiast who taught yoga, bore the brunt of the impact from the Mercedes. She suffered 17 broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a paralyzed vocal chord, broken arm, broken wrist, torn finger tendons and ligaments and brain injuries.

While delivering Hamilton’s five-year prison sentence in December in Sumter County Court, Judge Don Briggs emphasized that Hamilton’s biggest legal problem wasn’t the crash itself, but the fact she left the scene.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Let’s put some reasonable limits on complaints

A Village of Piedmont resident argues that it’s time to put some reasonable limits on deed compliance complaints. Read her Letter to the Editor.

They are out to get Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mira Mesa resident contends they are out to get former President Trump.

Community Watch should scout out deed compliance violations

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to get serious and have Community Watch scout out deed compliance violations.

No one is above the law

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident contends that no one is above the law.

Think twice about limiting time for RVs

A Village of Charlotte resident advises some officials in The Villages to think twice before reducing the time allowed for RV owners to load and unload at their homes. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos