Imprisoned Villager who hit bicyclists unhappy with prison accommodations

A Villager convicted in a 2020 hit-and-run crash seriously injuring two bicyclists is unhappy with her prison accommodations.

Marilyn Hamilton, 91, who is serving a five-year prison sentence at the Lowell Correctional Center in Marion County, recently filed a filed a motion seeking an early release from prison.

Within the motion, Hamilton expressed her unhappiness with her accommodations at the women’s minimum security prison.

Hamilton said she has been assigned to the Victor dormitory “which is a medical dorm that has a lot of medical patients.”

She has asked to be moved to the Incentivized Dorm, but she acknowledged “it will take a long time to get in.”

Hamilton began serving her sentence in January. She is scheduled for release in 2027.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, the incentivized program is “designed to encourage inmates throughout the prison system to cooperate with expectations relative to behavior, program participation, and self-betterment. Those who do, are eligible for reassignment to these facilities with advanced privileges. This includes more freedom of movement, improved menus, open seating in dining halls, more recreation time, game rooms and other privileges.”

Hamilton was behind the wheel of a white Mercedes on Oct. 30, 2020, when she struck Village of Dunedin residents Jessica Laube and Robert Hunter while they were pedaling on Morse Boulevard near Bonita Boulevard.

Laube, a fitness enthusiast who taught yoga, bore the brunt of the impact from the Mercedes. She suffered 17 broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a paralyzed vocal chord, broken arm, broken wrist, torn finger tendons and ligaments and brain injuries.

While delivering Hamilton’s five-year prison sentence in December in Sumter County Court, Judge Don Briggs emphasized that Hamilton’s biggest legal problem wasn’t the crash itself, but the fact she left the scene.