James Robert Kay passed away on June 10th, 2023, at the age of 65 in The Villages, Florida after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in New York, NY on January 22nd, 1958, to the late Robert Belsher Kay and Ida Bertha (Walles) Kay. Jim was a loving husband to his wife of 38 years, Regina (Zaborowski) Kay.

After marrying and residing in Queens, NY, Jim and Regina relocated to Lancaster, PA where they lived for the last 30 years before retiring and moving to The Villages, Florida in June 2021.

Jim graduated from Manhattan College and pursued a career in New York City as a dividend manager with The Bank of New York and Spear, Leeds and Kellogg. After moving to Lancaster, PA, he sold insurance for over 10 years with AON Corporation, where he was recognized as a Diamond Award Jubilee Winner for many years. Jim also worked in cell phone sales with T-Mobile before retiring from Santander Bank, Quarryville PA, after ten years as branch manager.

In his free time, Jim was an avid New York Yankees fan attending many games in his youth at Yankee Stadium. He also enjoyed politics, technology and trivia. He loved living in the Villages and renovating his new home with Regina.

Jim was cherished by all who knew him for his kindness, happy nature, quick wit, and intelligence. Besides his wife Regina, he will be deeply missed by his surviving family members, including his sister Deborah Montesano, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Diane and Michael Carber, his mother-in-law Barbara Zaborowski, and best friend John Mignogna. Jim is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rita Bove Grier.

A Celebration of Life to honor Jim’s life will be held in The Villages, Florida.