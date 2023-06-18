90.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Let’s put some reasonable limits on complaints

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I feel that if you don’t live on the street, you shouldn’t be able to complain. You should also have to give your name, but it shouldn’t be given to the person having the complaint made against them. That would help to prevent “bad blood” among neighbors. However, if one person makes multiple complaints, and especially if they don’t live there, the committee would know that it is a “troll” issue. Also a fee could be imposed when you make a complaint. If something really bothers you the fee would be well worth it. It would keep people from making 20 complaints!

Sharon Kuchinsky
Village of Piedmont

 

