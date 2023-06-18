90.1 F
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Oakland Hills woman remains jailed without bond on probation violation

By Staff Report
Lori Palmer
Lori Palmer

An Oakland Hills woman remained behind bars without bond this weekend on a probation violation.

Lori Diane Palmer, 56, who lives in the development in Lady Lake, appeared this past week in Sumter County Court. A judge has set Palmer’s violation of probation arraignment for June 27.

Palmer was arrested twice last year.

In July, she was arrested in  a theft case at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

In November, she was arrested with a baby bottle containing methamphetamine. She was also wanted on warrant charging her with failure to appear after skipping a court date in Walmart theft case.

In March she was placed on probation for three years and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

