Oakland Hills woman remains jailed without bond on probation violation

An Oakland Hills woman remained behind bars without bond this weekend on a probation violation.

Lori Diane Palmer, 56, who lives in the development in Lady Lake, appeared this past week in Sumter County Court. A judge has set Palmer’s violation of probation arraignment for June 27.

Palmer was arrested twice last year.

In July, she was arrested in a theft case at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

In November, she was arrested with a baby bottle containing methamphetamine. She was also wanted on warrant charging her with failure to appear after skipping a court date in Walmart theft case.

In March she was placed on probation for three years and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.