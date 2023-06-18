Phil Caltabellotta to join Villages Pops Chorus for summer concert

The Villages Pops Chorus is back with another great summer concert to help you beat the heat.

“Summer Sunshine” will be presented on July 24 with shows at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at North Lake Presbyterian Church on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake.

The 125-person chorus, backed by a 9-piece band, will open with a rousing version of “You Are My Sunshine” that you won’t want to miss. The group will also present great standards like “High Hopes,” and “Fly Me to the Moon.” The Pops Chorus Ladies will remember the late Burt Bacharach with “I Say a Little Prayer for You.” Special musical guest harmonica virtuoso Phil Caltabellotta will join the chorus on the beautiful “Moonlight in Vermont,” as well as displaying his remarkable talent with a featured song. The Chorus will also perform The Beatles’ iconic “Yesterday.”

All tickets are $15 general admission, and are available online at thevillagespops.thundertix.com, and in-person on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bridgeport Recreation Center. Tickets will be available at the door if not sold out.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to a number of local charities. Since The Villages Pops Chorus started singing in 2014, the group has donated over $225,000 to local charities.