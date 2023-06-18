POA will offer program on protection from lightning strikes

The destruction of a home in The Villages this past week due to an apparent lightning strike has many residents interested in learning more about protecting their property.

Flames ripped through the home Thursday night at Linden Isle.

The Study Group on Lightning will be giving a free non-commercial educational lightning safety presentation at the Property Owners Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

The National Lightning Safety Council has designated June 18-24 as Lightning Safety Awareness Week to highlight the dangers of lightning and how to avoid being a victim. Last year, there were 19 fatalities including four in Florida. The Florida victims included two teenagers rowing on a lake, another in a park and the fourth under a tree. To date, there have been five lightning fatalities including two in Florida – one boating and another a roofer.

The subjects to be covered are: