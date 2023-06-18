90.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Wisconsin man arrested at square forfeits bond after skipping court date

By Staff Report
Joseph Vanderah
Joseph Vanderah

A Wisconsin man facing a disorderly intoxication charge after his arrest in The Villages has forfeited his bond after skipping a court date.

Joseph Vanderah, 54, of Lodi, Wis. had been scheduled to appear in Lake County Court earlier this month, but missed the date. His bond was forfeited, according to court records.

Vanderah had been walking to his car at about 10 p.m. Jan. 24 near World of Beer at Spanish Springs Town Square when people in the vicinity concluded he was in no shape to drive and they tried to prevent him from getting behind the wheel, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He had fallen while attempting to reach his vehicle.

An officer arrived on the scene and determined it was “apparent” that Vanderah was “under the influence of alcohol.” He said he was from out of town and visiting his mother, who lives in the Village of Osceola Hills. He was identified by his Wisconsin driver’s license. Vanderah was alone and did not have any other means of transportation. He told police, “Take me to jail.”

He was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released the following day after posting $500 bond.

Letters to the Editor

