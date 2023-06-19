92.3 F
The Villages
Monday, June 19, 2023
Fingerprint scanner foils attempt by wanted man to lie about identity

By Staff Report
A fingerprint scanner foiled an attempt by a wanted man to lie about his identity.

Jose Angel Ginebra Vega, 40, of Hialeah, was traveling as a passenger in a silver 2022 Chrysler van at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday that was pulled over at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Fennell Boulevard in connection with a retail theft investigation at Home Depot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Home Depot did nor pursue charges, but indicated they wanted Ginebra Vega and the driver of the van banned from the store.

During the traffic stop, Ginebra Vega provided police with a false name and a fake date of birth. A rapid ID scanner as used to scan his fingerprints and upon discovering his true identity, officers learned the Cuban native was wanted on a Munro County warrant.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $11,000 bond.

