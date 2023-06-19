Homeless man arrested after found sleeping in gazebo at city hall

A homeless man was arrested after he was found sleeping in the gazebo at Wildwood City Hall.

Charles Raymond Burkhardt, 75, was spotted at about 10 a.m. Sunday sleeping on a bench at the gazebo at city hall on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He was also storing his belongings in the gazebo.

The officer informed Burkhardt that he could not stay in the gazebo, but Burkhardt told the officer he “was not leaving,” the report said.

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.