Man arrested with syringes during overdose investigation at Wendy’s

A man was arrested with syringes during an overdose investigation at Wendy’s on Bichara Boulevard in The Villages.

Officers responded to the restaurant at about 4 p.m. Sunday to investigate the reported overdose and spotted 42-year-old Kristian Demblans of Leesburg who “quickly” entered the men’s bathroom, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He remained in a stall for eight minutes and “flushed the toilet multiple times.” EMS was standing by, but Demblans refused to be evaluated.

He had a green bag around his chest and it contained several hypodermic needles and three metal spoons with “a dried up white powdery substance.” The substance tested positive as methamphetamine. He was also in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Demblans told police he had gone to rehabilitation, but recently relapsed and began using methamphetamine again. When he was transported to the Lake County Jail for booking, a pipe was found in his underwear.

He is facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and introducing contraband into a correctional facility. He was booked at the jail on $4,000 bond.