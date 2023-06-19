92.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 19, 2023
type here...

Man driving golf cart arrested after straying into construction zone

By Staff Report
Preston Eugene Graf Jr.
Preston Eugene Graf Jr.

A man driving a golf cart was arrested after straying into a construction zone.

Preston Eugene Graf Jr., 60, of Lady Lake, was traveling at about 9 a.m. Friday in a black golf cart in the 200 block of U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer halted the golf cart near the entrance to the Water Oak 55+ community. The officer was aware that Graf had been previously ordered to stay out of the construction zone. The officer also noted in the report that the construction zone is marked off by orange barricades making it clear it is not open to the public.

Graf, who has a suspended license, gave the officer a false name and fake address.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and providing a false name to a law enforcement officer. He was also issued a warning for driving around detour signs/barricades. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Earlier this year, Graf was arrested in an alleged attack on his elderly mother.

Headlines

Man arrested with syringes during overdose investigation at Wendy’s

Crime
A man was arrested with syringes during an overdose investigation at Wendy’s on Bichara Boulevard in The Villages.
Read more

Fingerprint scanner foils attempt by wanted man to lie about identity

Crime
A fingerprint scanner foiled an attempt by a wanted man to lie about his identity.
Read more

Woman arrested after allegedly giving her prescription medicine to boyfriend

Crime
A woman was arrested after allegedly giving her prescription medicine to her boyfriend.
Read more

Homeless man arrested after found sleeping in gazebo at city hall

Crime
A homeless man was arrested after he was found sleeping in the gazebo at Wildwood City Hall.
Read more

More Headlines

VIP edition of Bad Parking here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

News
Thanks to the hard work of the Parking Patrol, we’ve got a VIP edition of Bad Parking here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more

Imprisoned Villager who hit bicyclists unhappy with prison accommodations

News
A Villager convicted in a 2020 hit-and-run crash seriously injuring two bicyclists is unhappy with her prison accommodations.
Read more

POA will offer program on protection from lightning strikes

News
The destruction of a home in The Villages this past week due to an apparent lightning strike has many residents interested in learning more about protecting their property.
Read more

Couple in The Villages coping with impact of aphasia

News
A couple in The Villages has been coping with the impact of aphasia, a language disorder that affects millions of people worldwide.
Read more

Wisconsin man arrested at square forfeits bond after skipping court date

Crime
A Wisconsin man facing a disorderly intoxication charge after his arrest in The Villages has forfeited his bond after skipping a court date.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeObituariesLetters to the EditorBreaking NewsPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballHealthBusinessGolf