Man driving golf cart arrested after straying into construction zone

A man driving a golf cart was arrested after straying into a construction zone.

Preston Eugene Graf Jr., 60, of Lady Lake, was traveling at about 9 a.m. Friday in a black golf cart in the 200 block of U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer halted the golf cart near the entrance to the Water Oak 55+ community. The officer was aware that Graf had been previously ordered to stay out of the construction zone. The officer also noted in the report that the construction zone is marked off by orange barricades making it clear it is not open to the public.

Graf, who has a suspended license, gave the officer a false name and fake address.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and providing a false name to a law enforcement officer. He was also issued a warning for driving around detour signs/barricades. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Earlier this year, Graf was arrested in an alleged attack on his elderly mother.