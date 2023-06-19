Out-of-town trio apprehended during shoplifting spree

An out-of-town trio was apprehended during a shoplifting spree at several local stores.

The Friday afternoon shoplifting spree involved three stores at Lady Lake Crossing – Kohl’s, ULTA Beauty and Sportsman’s Warehouse. They also hit Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.

Delandria Richardson, 24, of Jacksonville, had been seen concealing merchandise in her purse at Kohl’s, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She tried to hide in between clothing in a backroom of the store. She was ordered to come out with her hands up, but refused to do so. The officer withdrew his tasing device and Richardson attempted to grab it from his hand. She was hit in the chest with probes from the taser. She was taken to UF Health-The Villages Hospital for medical treatment.

Dyamond Johnson, 21, also of Jacksonville, apparently tried to avoid arrest by hiding in the ladies room at Kohl’s. An officer announced himself and stepped into the bathroom and found Johnson hiding in a stall. She resisted efforts to be placed in hand restraints.

Derrius Jordan, 26, also of Jacksonville, is believed to have stolen multiple bottles of Millionaire Men’s Cologne at Belk, worth a total of more than $1,000. He and the women fled Belk in a Dodge Charger. He was also apprehended at Kohl’s.

All three were booked at the Lake County Jail.