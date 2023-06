To the Editor:

I couldn’t help but chuckle when I read Sue Black recent letter, “‘Villagers behaving like animals loose from the zoo.”

When you are in the land of “Every day is Mardi Gras,” you’re going to see senior citizens behaving like kids on spring break.

“Obnoxious and rude,” Sue Black observes.

As I read about the over-the-top building of homes in The Villages, we’ll see more and more of that juvenile behavior from people who should know better.

Chris Alden

Snowbird