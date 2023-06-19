Strange behavior leads to man’s arrest at assisted living facility

Strange behavior led to a man’s arrest at an assisted living facility.

Officers were called shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday to the Village Veranda assisted living and memory care center on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake where they found 33-year-old Justin Aldrich Shock, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He also had been previously banned from Village Veranda.

A check revealed he was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging him with trespassing. He complained of a foot injury and was taken to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital for an evaluation. He became combative in the emergency room and began making threats to a judge who had ruled in one of his previous criminal cases, which include arrests at UF Health-The Villages Hospital and the Microtel Inn & Suites in Lady Lake. He threw cups of water into the hallway and spit on an officer.

He was arrested on multiple charges including trespassing, battery on a law enforcement officer and making threats to a judge. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $18,000 bond.