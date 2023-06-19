Suspect living in rented villa arrested in theft of golf cart

A suspect living in a rented villa in The Villages has arrested in the theft of a golf cart.

Jerry Michael Lay Jr., 51, is facing a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle and was taken into custody on Friday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. He was being held on $5,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

He is believed to have been involved in the theft of a 2015 Yamaha golf cart stolen in May from Enterprise Rentals located at Lake Sumter Landing. A woman drove the rented golf cart to Enterprise where she picked up a rental car. She returned two days later and found the golf cart had disappeared.

Community Watch assisted with video footage which helped lead deputies to Lay at his rented villa at 1116 San Bernardo Road in the San Leandro Villas.

Lay has a lengthy criminal history, including a 2019 arrest in connection with a stolen golf cart.