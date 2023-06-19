Villager accused of using cane to attack fellow resident at assisted living

A Villager is accused of using a cane to attack an 85-year-old fellow resident at an assisted living facility here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Paul Miner Wenz, 84, was arrested Sunday morning on a felony charge of battery.

The Ohio native was in the cafeteria when the fellow resident approached him and asked how he was doing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Wenz responded with profanity and used his walking cane to strike the man on his right shoulder.

Wenz was interviewed by deputies after he returned to his apartment in the assisted living facility, whose name was redacted from the arrest report.

Wenz has no prior criminal history. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.