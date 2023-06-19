William L. Horahan 2nd

William “Bill” L. Horahan 2nd, 74, of The Villages, FL passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on June 16, 2022, exercising outside near his home.

Bill was born in New Egypt, New Jersey to the late William L Horahan, Sr and Mildred Horahan nee Emley in March of 1948. He attended St Mary’s School and Jacobstown Elementary before graduating from Northern Burlington High School in 1969. He went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Business from the University of Southern Mississippi and his Master’s Degree from the University of Central Illinois. Bill was a bank examiner for the State of New Jersey for 30 years before retiring in 2002. He had a passion for numbers and finance and advocated for financial education in our school systems. He sat on various boards and committees over the years, utilizing his talents to better his community. He was an animal lover, and as a lover of life, he was a blood and organ donor. Before retiring to the Villages, Bill lived most of his life in North Hanover Township and was a faithful member and usher of Church of the Assumption.

Bill was predeceased by his parents and father-in-law Charles Britt. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 50 years, Shelia nee Britt, his daughters Melanie Horahan and Katie Berben (Andrew), sister Edie Hill, mother-in-law Earline Britt (nee Smith), brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ronald and Wanda Britt, nieces and nephews Chris Hill, JR Hill, Tim Hill (Andrea), Amanda Maggio (Justin), Justin Britt (Monica), Hillary Copeland (Scott), eleven great nieces/nephews, and two grandkitties.

He was a very active person his entire life, which spawned many nicknames over the years. Bill was an avid swimmer, he shot pool, played softball and golf, went to the gym, loved to water ski, and even started snow skiing at age 50. He was not one to be slowed down, or to ever stop playing, and thoroughly enjoyed his retirement in the Villages. Most of his life was spent boating and swimming on some part of the Crosswicks Creek, starting when he was 5 years old. A 39-year member of the Bordentown Yacht Club, he served as treasurer for 8 years, on the Board of Trustees for another 6, and countless hours on audit and finances of the club.