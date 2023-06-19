Woman arrested after allegedly giving her prescription medicine to boyfriend

A woman was arrested after allegedly giving her prescription medicine to her boyfriend.

Elizabeth Briann Barrett, 26, who lives in the Pine Grove Apartments on U.S. 301, was arrested Sunday afternoon at her home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The previous day, her boyfriend had been found in possession of suboxone strips for which he did not have a prescription. He said the had been given the drug used to treat narcotic dependence by his girlfriend, who has a valid prescription.

When she was questioned by police, Barrett said she did not realize she had done anything wrong. She said she had her boyfriend have been in a “long-term dating relationship.”

Barrett was arrested on a felony drug charge. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.