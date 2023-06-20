20-year-old mother videotaped in alleged attack on boyfriend

A 20-year-old mother residing in the Village of Pennecamp was videotaped in an alleged attack on her boyfriend.

Abigail Nicole Rankin, who lives in the Boxwood Villas, had been involved in an altercation with her boyfriend at his home in the 800 block of Barwick Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Rankin, who was holding the child she shares with her boyfriend, took his car keys and tried to leave the residence. The boyfriend tried to take his keys back, but Rankin “proceeded to strike and tug on the victim’s shirt leaving a scratch on his left shoulder and torso even ripping his shirt off,” the report said. She got into her car and left with the child.

The boyfriend, who is “in an active physical relationship” with Rankin but does not live with her, provided video evidence of the attack to police.

She was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $200 bond.