Tuesday, June 20, 2023
CDD 7 looking for alternate member to serve on Architectural Review Committee

By Staff Report

Community Development District 7 is seeking an alternate member to serve on the Architectural Review Committee.

The applicant must be a full time resident of District 7 and have lived in The Villages for at least one year. Candidates are recommended to have education and/or experience in any of the following areas: architecture, ability to read site plans, residential/commercial construction, building management, deed restricted communities, landscaping, county code enforcement, etc; however, this is not required. The ARC meets weekly, on Wednesdays, for approximately three hours (8 until 11 a.m.).

The required attendance for the alternate member is to attend an Architectural Review Committee meeting each week for four weeks and then monthly thereafter. If you are interested in becoming an alternate member for CDD 7, you can download the application at this link: CDD 7 ARC Application

Applications are also are available at the Community Standards Department, 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages, Florida. For additional information about the position, contact the Community Standards Department at (352) 751-3912.

