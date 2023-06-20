79.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
If you establish the rules you should enforce the rules

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I do not believe this should be a matter of anonymous complaints, trolls or just crosses. This is a legal matter of selective enforcement. If a code violation is identified, no matter how it was discovered, it should be uniformly enforced by the entity who established the codes. The property owners should not be put into a situation to “turn in” their neighbors. If YOU establish the rules, then YOU enforce them.
This is true even for property resales. The seller, along with his agent, inspector or title company are required to disclose to a potential buyer about any code violations. If the wiring, plumbing, etc. doesn’t meet “code,” the buyer has a legal case against the seller and his agents.
A code is a code, enforce it or face the legal ramifications.

Thomas Ochal
Village of Santo Domingo

 

