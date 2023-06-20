79.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Motorcyclist crashes while trying to flee deputy in chase that started near Dam Diner

By Staff Report
James Martin
A motorcyclist crashed while trying to flee a deputy in a chase that started near the Dam Diner in Ocklawaha.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy had been parked in the restaurant’s parking lot on Sunday night when two motorcycles passed by traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy paced the motorcycles at 90 miles per hour, initially following them without his lights or siren activated.

One of the motorcycles was traveling significantly faster than the other motorcycle. The second motorcycle made an abrupt turn and sped off, but then slid into a shallow ditch, according to an arrest report. The motorcyclist, later identified as 46-year-old James M. Martin III of Ocklawaha, got off the motorcycle and began walking toward the woods. He was ordered to stop.

Martin was taken to Advent Health for a medical evaluation. Upon his release, he was arrested on a charge of fleeing to elude law enforcement. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

