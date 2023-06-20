Robert Patrick Clohosey (Clos), passed away on February 19, 2023, at the age of 80, in Oxford, FL with his family by his side. He was born on October 26, 1942, in East Orange, NJ to Thomas W. and Christella (Bedell) Clohosey.

Bob graduated from Saint Benedict’s Prep, received his Bachelor of Arts from Saint Anselm College and went on to earn his Masters from Boston College. He spent 40 years as the Director of Family Services for NH Catholic Charities where he instituted several programs that are still in place today, such as Our Place and Project Rachel. He was awarded the James B. Sullivan Human Service Leadership Award for outstanding community service by the Greater Manchester Association of Social Agencies.

As a teenager Bob was an avid equestrian who rose to the level of captain of the Junior Essex Riding Troop of NJ. He loved sports, photography and traveling with his wife and close friends, the Snows. He enjoyed spending summers with his family at Wells Beach and winters with his friends in The Villages. He was a good-natured, gentle, kind man who was loved by everyone who knew him.

Bob is survived by his wife Madeleine, daughter Lisa Crete and her husband Greg, son Bryan, grandchildren Patrick, Matthew, and Morgan, brother Gerald, sister Laura Hinton, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers William, Thomas, and Paul, and his sister Christella.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at Saint Anselm Abbey in Goffstown, NH, Thursday, June 22, at 10AM. Burial will be private. Bob’s legacy will continue to live on through the many lives he touched during his time with us.