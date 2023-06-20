79.4 F
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Sheriff’s office tight-lipped on home invasion in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is remaining tight-lipped about a recent home invasion reported in the Village of Calumet Grove.

The home invasion occurred on June 12 in the 7500 block of SE 172nd Fieldcrest Street.

“The investigation is active and ongoing, so additional information is limited at this time,” said Zach Moore, a public information officer with the sheriff’s office.

While the sheriff’s office will only confirm that a home invasion was reported, social media has been abuzz with the alleged details. Unverified reports on social media indicate a man came to the door asking for water. Once he slipped inside, the intruder bound up the 88-year-old homeowner with duct tape. The intruder stole a car, but it was recovered later at the nearby Orange Blossom Hills community on County Road 42.

